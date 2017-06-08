Canada
June 8, 2017 8:31 am

Prince Albert exploring possibility of tolls on Diefenbaker Bridge

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A report will look at the feasibility of turning Diefenbaker Bridge in Prince Albert into a toll bridge.

File / Global News
The City of Prince Albert will explore the possibility of turning the Diefenbaker Bridge into a toll bridge.

The idea was proposed by city Coun. Christine Miller.

Miller said it would be a way to raise money for a second bridge.

The report will also look at whether Prince Albert residents should pay the toll.

Officials have been lobbying for a second bridge for years.

Repairs and traffic congestion on Diefenbaker Bridge have been ongoing problems.

Diefenbaker Bridge is also a lifeline into northern Saskatchewan.

Miller expects the report will take several months.

Christine Miller
City of Prince Albert
Diefenbaker Bridge
Diefenbaker Bridge Toll
Prince Albert
Prince Albert City Council
Prince Albert Saskatchewan

