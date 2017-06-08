Prince Albert exploring possibility of tolls on Diefenbaker Bridge

The City of Prince Albert will explore the possibility of turning the Diefenbaker Bridge into a toll bridge.

The idea was proposed by city Coun. Christine Miller.

Miller said it would be a way to raise money for a second bridge.

The report will also look at whether Prince Albert residents should pay the toll.

Officials have been lobbying for a second bridge for years.

Repairs and traffic congestion on Diefenbaker Bridge have been ongoing problems.

Diefenbaker Bridge is also a lifeline into northern Saskatchewan.

Miller expects the report will take several months.