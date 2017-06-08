2 men injured in downtown Calgary stabbing
Calgary police are investigating a stabbing on Wednesday evening that left two men injured.
It happened in the area of 6 Avenue and 2 Street S.E., just a couple blocks away from city hall, at around 8:30 p.m.
EMS said both victims were transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
Calgary police said two people are in custody in connection with the stabbing but they are searching for a third.
