June 8, 2017 8:28 am

2 men injured in downtown Calgary stabbing

Emergency crews attend a double stabbing in the area of 6 Avenue and 2 Street S.E. on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

Calgary police are investigating a stabbing on Wednesday evening that left two men injured.

It happened in the area of 6 Avenue and 2 Street S.E., just a couple blocks away from city hall, at around 8:30 p.m.

EMS said both victims were transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Calgary police said two people are in custody in connection with the stabbing but they are searching for a third.

