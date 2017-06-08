Londoners get preview of repair plans for historic Blackfriars Bridge

City politicians and the public received an update Wednesday on plans to restore the Blackfriars Bridge.

A public information session was held at St. George’s Anglican Church on Wharncliffe Road North, about an hour after an update was presented to the civic works committee.

The 142-year-old bridge has been closed to cars since 2013.

Earlier this year, plans for a $4.5-million renovation of the bridge were announced.

The work has been put out to tender and once the contract has been awarded, the bridge will be dismantled and refurbished off site.

It’s likely it won’t be moved until August or September and the work will take about a year.

Once the bridge is reassembled, it will only be used by pedestrians, cyclists and eastbound traffic.