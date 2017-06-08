Girl who died following Edmonton house fire was excited to start junior high

The family of an 11-year-old girl who died of injuries sustained in a house fire in north Edmonton Sunday night said she was excited to start junior high next year and had dreams of becoming a chemist.

Christina Mawusi had a “quiet,calm and confident way about her,” said a statement released by her family on Wednesday. “(Mawusi) was so excited to enter junior high next year with all of her friends.

“She looked forward to becoming a chemist. She loved her friends and family dearly.”

Mawusi and her older brother, 16-year-old Ethan Peters, were rushed to hospital in serious condition after a fire started in their home at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Mawusi and Peters were found in their bedrooms at a home in the area of 93 Street and 178 Avenue. They had to be removed from the home by fire crews, suffering from smoke inhalation. Firefighters started CPR on scene before EMS arrived.

Peters remained in hospital in critical condition on Wednesday.

“With a gentle spirit, a beautiful smile and a fervent love of cars, we are all wishing for the best for Ethan over the coming days,” read a statement on a GoFundMe page set up by the children’s aunt.

Ethan Peters, 16.

Officials said the fire was caused by overheated cooking oil, which was left unattended for a few minutes. The kitchen and main floor sustained heavy fire damage.

Fire Chief Ken Block said crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen and had it under control within 20 minutes. However, he said there was a lot of smoke.

“Within a couple of minutes, the atmosphere will be untenable and that means the oxygen levels are depleted and smoke displaces oxygen and it won’t support life,” he said.

“So you’re in a big problem if you’re unaware and overcome by smoke-you need assistance right away.”

Edmonton Fire Rescue said there were 69 overheated cooking oil fires in 2016, which resulted in six civilian deaths, and 42 civilian and seven firefighter injuries.