Ticats kick off preseason vs. defending champions

Is it June yet?

You bet it is.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats kick off their preseason schedule Thursday night in Ottawa when they take on the defending Grey Cup champion Redblacks in the nation’s capital.

Hamilton will employ a rookie-laden lineup at TD Place Stadium, save for veteran quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, centre Mike Filer and receivers Brandon Banks and Luke Tasker.

It will also be the first time this spring that head coach Kent Austin will see kickers Sergio Castillo and Ryan Hawkins compete in a game.

Trevor Harris, Ottawa’s undisputed number one QB heading into 2017, is expected to start for the Redblacks.

The Ticats will close out their preseason on June 16 when they host the Toronto Argonauts.

Hamilton opens the regular season June 25 at BMO Field in Toronto.