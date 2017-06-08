COMMENTARY: White House is more about Trump than anything

Former FBI director James Comey let the cat out of the bag Wednesday releasing what he planned to say today while testifying at the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

The attention to this testimony has taken over political discussions around the world and today it is supposed to come to a head.

In that document there are many questionable actions by U.S. President Donald Trump including suggesting Comey back off his investigation into national security advisor Michael Flynn and his Russian connections.

Trump’s lawyer said the president feels vindicated because the document reveals what Trump has been saying all along, that Comey told him he was not personally under investigation.

But that was a couple of months ago, Comey is now out and the investigation continues with a new lead at the FBI.

There have been a few revelations since Comey left including the mentioning of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his Russian involvement.

In the end many have said, although titillating and unconventional, not much will change after the day.

Just more questions that follow the distraction of what has become the U.S. presidency.

If Trump is innocent of all he sets himself up for, you’d think he’d do more to stop drawing so much attention to himself.

But then again, the world is realizing, that’s what it is all about isn’t it?

Him.

The real-life reality show continues.

