June 7, 2017 9:50 pm

West Kelowna man plunges head-first through window

An injured man is taken to ambulance after falling through a window.

Dan Couch/ Global Okanagan
A West Kelowna man was taken to hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling head-first through a window.

Paramedics, firefighters and RCMP were called to a mobile home in the 1600 block of Ross Road to attend to the accident.

Firefighters attending the scene said the man sustained head lacerations from the glass.

The man was seen wrapped in bandages and making an obscene gesture to a Global News cameraman while being taken to an awaiting ambulance, indicating he was conscious following the incident.

The fire department said all indications are he simply tripped and fell.

 

 

