June 7, 2017 9:26 pm
Updated: June 7, 2017 9:28 pm

Missing African serval cat found in Tiny Township, Ont.: police

By The Canadian Press

Margueret Lewis holds her female Serval cat named Koshi, 13 months, at her home in Carp, Ont., on Wednesday July 6, 2016.

Sean Kilpatrick / File / The Canadian Press
TINY TOWNSHIP, Ont. – Provincial police say a missing African serval cat has been found in Tiny Township, Ont.

Police say there is no longer a threat to the public, although they haven’t disclosed details, saying their investigation is ongoing.

The cat, which looks like a small cheetah, was spotted by a resident last Friday.

That prompted a warning by the OPP, which said it didn’t have any reports of missing cats.

A township bylaw bans the ownership of felines other than domestic house cats.

Serval cats are sold as pets for thousands of dollars and can be kept in various parts of Ontario that don’t have exotic animal bylaws.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

OPP
