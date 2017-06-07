Missing African serval cat found in Tiny Township, Ont.: police

TINY TOWNSHIP, Ont. – Provincial police say a missing African serval cat has been found in Tiny Township, Ont.

Police say there is no longer a threat to the public, although they haven’t disclosed details, saying their investigation is ongoing.

The cat, which looks like a small cheetah, was spotted by a resident last Friday.

READ MORE: African serval cat spotted in Tiny Township, Ont., police issue safety warning

That prompted a warning by the OPP, which said it didn’t have any reports of missing cats.

A township bylaw bans the ownership of felines other than domestic house cats.

Serval cats are sold as pets for thousands of dollars and can be kept in various parts of Ontario that don’t have exotic animal bylaws.