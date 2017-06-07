Vernon puts Lakeshore Road on evacuation alert

There is no respite for those continuing to battle back the rising waters of Okanagan Lake. On Tuesday the City of Vernon issued a new evacuation alert for some properties near the lake. The municipality is warning residents they should get ready in case the flood waters force an evacuation.

The homes on evacuation alert are addresses 2548 to 2688 on Lakeshore Road and 6999 Cummins Road.

“The lake is still continuing to rise and it came up almost a centimetre yesterday,” said city spokesperson Tanya Laing Gahr.

Already lakefront lawns on Lakeshore Road are underwater. The city is worried rain in the forecast will only make things worse.

“If the lake comes up a significant amount, which could even be another two to three centimetres, and we get those high winds, we are concerned about wave action. Wave action does have the possibility to flood right across the road,” said Laing Gahr.

It’s more bad news for those who have already spent countless hours building sandbag walls and other fortifications to try and protect their homes.