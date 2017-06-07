RCMP forensic specialist confirm blood on sledgehammer, crowbar in Shawn Douglas murder trial

An RCMP forensic specialist from Ottawa told the court several items he received from Regina police had blood on them.

Mahmoud Abed took the stand Wednesday, describing to the court how he processed the evidence and how their findings were determined.

Abed was responsible for performing several tests on items of interest from Regina police.

At the beginning of the trial, the Crown presented its theory about how Shawn Douglas died to the jury.

The Crown believes the three men currently on trial, along with others, beat and robbed Shawn Douglas in August 2014. The Crown said the group attacked him with were several hammers and metal objects found in his vehicle.

Dennis Thompson, Johnathon Peepeetch and Joshua Wilson are accused of first-degree murder for the 54-year-old’s death. The men and others were arrested in Saskatoon, a day after the Crown believes Douglas was killed and left in a bush.

Douglas’ beige Hyundai Santa Fe and a grey Honda Civic are believed to have been involved in his murder. The vehicles were seized, and items of interest were sent to the national forensic lab in Ottawa for DNA and blood analysis.

On Wednesday, Abed told the court two hemochromogen tests – a forensic test to confirm the presence of blood – performed on a sledgehammer tested positive for blood. The handle of the sledgehammer was also swabbed for any DNA evidence, court heard.

The jury also heard a yellow metal crowbar and a hammer tested positive for blood. Abed told the court the same hemochromogen test was performed on those items.

Earlier in the day, court heard testimony from Const. Keith Malcolm who told the court that he collected blood samples from the three accused through a warrant. Those blood samples, along with the three men’s clothing and shoes, were sent to Ottawa for further analysis

The three accused sat in the prisoner’s box and displayed little emotion throughout Wednesday’s testimony.