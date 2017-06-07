CUPE Local 500 overwhelmingly rejects city offer, supports strike mandate

Over 5,000 Winnipeg city workers are still without a contract.

CUPE Local 500 voted 85 per cent Wednesday in favour of a strike mandate, overwhelmingly rejecting the latest contract offer from the city.

“Members from across city departments authorized their bargaining committee to initiate strike action, if necessary, to get a fair and reasonable settlement,” explained CUPE Local 500 president Gord Delbridge. “We’re committed to bring this message back to the city with hopes that they will table a more acceptable package.”

The vote went as expected, with Delbridge advising members to vote no. It is important to remember that a strike mandate does not mean a strike is imminent.

“We had significant membership show up. This is more than what we’ve seen in past negotiating dates, I bet we got close to an 80 per cent turnout,” Delbridge said. “I think the city needs to realize that what we’re asking for is for a fair and reasonable offer. We hope the city comes back and treats us with respect.”

Delbridge said new bargaining dates will be set in the next few days.

He also wouldn’t elaborate on what is keeping the two sides apart, saying he didn’t want to negotiate through the media.

The City of Winnipeg released a statement responding to the union vote, reassuring residents that the city will be ready in the event of a strike.

“While the result of the vote is disappointing, the City remains committed to finding a solution that is fair and reasonable to all parties, including Winnipeg taxpayers,” said Michael Jack, Chief Corporate Services Officer, in the statement. “We are acutely aware of the financial burden that labour costs place on taxpayers, and the historic wage increases are no longer affordable.”

Essential services would continue in the case of a strike, like safe drinking water, emergency services, garbage pickup and Winnipeg Transit.

A full list of affected services would be shared with Winnipeggers if a strike does happen.

The statement goes on to say that the city believes the latest offer was “fair and reasonable” considering Winnipeg’s “current financial situation.”