Whooping cough cluster in Princeton prompts public health alert

Parents are being urged to vaccinate their kids after a cluster of whooping cough cases surfaced in the Princeton area of the Similkameen region in B.C.’s interior.

25 cases have been detected since January and half of those detected in the past three weeks.

“Most of them were teenagers and adults,” said Dr. Silvina Mema, Medical Health Officer with the Interior Health Authority.

Mema said health officials haven’t yet declared it an outbreak.

“If we begin to see kids, younger kids affected with pertussis then we would consider declaring an outbreak,” she said.

Whooping cough, also known as Pertussis, is a highly contagious respiratory tract infection.

It can cause severe complications in young children.

In infants the illness can be fatal.

The disease recently spread to some students in the Princeton school system.

“We’ve got three schools in Princeton and there have been confirmed cases in the schools,” said Stephen McNiven, Superintendent of School District No.58. “We want students to stay home to make sure that they get better.”

Princeton’s public health nurse, Jacqueline Cimbaro, said the best line of defence is immunization.

“Getting vaccinations and getting them on time is critical and it saves lives.” she said.

In Princeton the immunization rate for those under seven-years-old is 82 per cent.

That’s above the average across the Interior Health Authority of 64 per cent.

That means one in three children in B.C.’s interior are not fully vaccinated.

“We would hope to increase the immunization rates across the interior,” said Mema. “We have a target of 90%.”

But not all parents believe in vaccinations.

“There is families in the interior and across the province who make the personal choice not to immunize their kids and we try to reach to them and explain that vaccines are safe, vaccines are efficient and vaccines save lives,” Mema said.

Princeton grandmother Inis Vesper told Global News while visiting her grandkids at school on Wednesday that vaccinations are vitally important to the health of the next generation.

“My aunt who is 80, she suffered polio and we don’t see polio anymore. There is so many advances, we have to take advantage of those vaccinations or we won’t have healthy kids,” she said.

Parents can contact Immunize BC to see if their kid’s vaccinations are up to date.