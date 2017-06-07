BC Flood
Reduced access to Kelowna’s Poplar Point Drive for flood repair

Floodwater spilling over from Okanagan Lake has partially covered Kelowna's Poplar Point Drive.

Poplar Point Drive in the north end of Kelowna will be down to single-lane alternating traffic Thursday.

City of Kelowna crews are working to repair the street to prevent the road from erosion due to floodwater.

The city expects the work to wrap up by 7 p.m.

