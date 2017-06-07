Reduced access to Kelowna’s Poplar Point Drive for flood repair
Poplar Point Drive in the north end of Kelowna will be down to single-lane alternating traffic Thursday.
City of Kelowna crews are working to repair the street to prevent the road from erosion due to floodwater.
The city expects the work to wrap up by 7 p.m.
For full details on road closures and detours in Kelowna, click here.
