June 8, 2017 8:00 am

Thursday’s Okanagan forecast

Thursday June 8, 2017
Weather forecast update at 5am:
Expect thickening cloud today when a front advances inland. The potential of showers will also increase through the day with the risk of thunderstorms this afternoon.

When a upper low tracks across the Pacific Northwest tomorrow and Saturday, we can expect temps near or below seasonal with variable cloud and a slight chance of showers.

Today’s daytime high range: 17 to 23C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong
