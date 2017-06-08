Thursday’s Okanagan forecast
Thursday June 8, 2017
Weather forecast update at 5am:
Expect thickening cloud today when a front advances inland. The potential of showers will also increase through the day with the risk of thunderstorms this afternoon.
When a upper low tracks across the Pacific Northwest tomorrow and Saturday, we can expect temps near or below seasonal with variable cloud and a slight chance of showers.
Today’s daytime high range: 17 to 23C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5pm, 6:30pm and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane English / Wesla Wong
