Winnipeg run club helping students from different backgrounds bond

Each step the students of the Sister MacNamara Elementary School run club take leads to a different discovery.

“We get to run to new places,” Kismayo DeMichael said. “We get to run over the bridge and around the Legislature.”

A chance to learn about Winnipeg but also the world. The run club is made up of 15 grade five and six kids. The majority of them are newcomers – their families fleeing war torn countries.

“There’s a lot of immigrants and refugees,” run club leader Samantha Villanueva said. “It’s very multicultural.”

A wide range of backgrounds, bonding over a shared passion. The runners are currently training for the Manitoba Marathon‘s Super Run which starts at the University of Manitoba on June 18. For many, it will be their first official race.

“(It’s been fun) running with everyone and spending time with them,” Adarejwak Ochan said. “You get to learn about them sometimes and their language.”

Helping to bring together new running buddies.

“When you run, if you fall, they’ll help you,” Maria Hajkhamis Amhan said. “So you make them your friends.”

A group that may have come from different beginnings but will finish as one.