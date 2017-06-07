Crime
June 7, 2017 5:29 pm

Red Deer firefighter chases school bus that hit tree; driver facing charges

By Staff The Canadian Press

Kurt Stenberg, a Red Deer firefighter/EMT who chased down a school bus in Red Deer earlier this week that was being driven by an allegedly drunk woman, is shown in a handout photo with daughter Kate and dog Cooper. Stenberg says he was compelled to spring into action earlier this week when he saw a school bus on his street hit a tree and speed-limit sign and then keep driving.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Kurt Stenberg
A man says he was compelled to spring into action earlier this week when he saw a school bus on his street hit a tree and speed-limit sign and then keep driving.

Kurt Stenberg, who is a firefighter and EMT in Red Deer, Alta., was unbuckling his three-year-old daughter from her car seat outside their house Monday afternoon when the bus went off the road and onto the sidewalk across the street.

Stenberg and his daughter got back into his truck, he pulled a U-turn and went after the bus, which they eventually caught up with a few blocks away.

He says he spoke to the driver, who he says seemed confused, and called 911; he then got onto the bus to ask the kids on board what happened and reassure them.

RCMP say bus the driver, 42-year-old Shelly Joy Kolodychuk, is facing impaired driving and other charges.

No one was injured, including the children aged five to 12 on the bus; Prairie Bus Lines says it has a zero-tolerance drug and alcohol policy and Kolodychuk has been dismissed.

Watch below: A 42-year-old woman is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after the school bus she was driving hit a tree and traffic sign Monday afternoon. Tony Tighe reports.

RCMP have charged a school bus driver after a crash in Red Deer Monday, June 5, 2017.

RCMP have charged a school bus driver after a crash in Red Deer Monday, June 5, 2017.

RCMP have charged a school bus driver after a crash in Red Deer Monday, June 5, 2017.

RCMP have charged a school bus driver after a crash in Red Deer Monday, June 5, 2017.

RCMP have charged a school bus driver after a crash in Red Deer Monday, June 5, 2017.

RCMP have charged a bus driver after a crash in Red Deer Monday, June 5, 2017.

Driver charged after Red Deer school bus crashes into tree and sign.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

