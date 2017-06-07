Elderly man airlifted to trauma centre after falling off scooter and being struck by Brampton bus

An elderly man was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre on Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a transit bus in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said the call came in around 2:45 p.m. to Main Street, between Nanwood Drive and Clarence Street.

Constable Harinder Sohi told AM640 the man was riding a motorized scooter on the sidewalk when he tipped and fell off into the roadway.

He said a Brampton transit bus travelling the opposite direction had then struck the man.

“We arrived on scene, he had some pretty serious injuries so paramedics requested air ambulance. He was airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto where he listed in serious condition,” Sohi said.

Main St N/B closed between Nanwood and Clarence, Brampton

Elderly male injured possible involved in collision

Main St N/B closed between Nanwood and Clarence, Brampton

Elderly male injured possible involved in collision

Avoid area.

The driver of the bus remained on scene following the collision.

“There were also passengers on the bus and they’re also providing police with statements.”

Peel’s Major Collision Bureau responded following the collision and had roads closed in the area for their investigation.

Police said they are working with Brampton transit to get a copy of the dash cam footage from the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.