Plans for new Vaudreuil-Dorion city hall could sink

The mayor of Vaudreuil-Dorion is waiting for a much-anticipated government report that will decide whether a proposed city hall sits in the flood plains.

Guy Pilon doubts that will be the case but he can’t give the green light to build a new city hall until the OK is given from Quebec City.

“If we put a city hall here it will be…in that place which has never been under water,” Mayor Pilon told Global News.

The city is in the closing stages to purchase an old house at 405 Saint-Charles Avenue which would be the new address of the new city call.

The current offices sit on the second floor of a strip mall in a commercial district.

The city rents the space for $250,000 a year.

After 40 years at the location, the mayor insists it’s time to move to a new location and into a building the city owns.

“I was hoping in my wildest dreams to eventually have a city hall by the lake,” Pilon said.

The proposed city hall is on the Lake of Two Mountains which flooded its banks earlier this spring.

Tearing down the old home at 405 St-Charles Ave, building a new city hall and re-landscaping the property could put the price tag at $10-million.

The mayor is hoping to learn what the government will say later this summer.

If the green light is given, the mayor hopes to have the new city hall built and open by 2019 or 2020.