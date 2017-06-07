Canada
Flair Airlines buys NewLeaf Travel company’s assets

Flair Airlines Ltd. announces purchase of NewLeaf Travel Company's assets

Flair Airlines is calling itself Canada’s third national carrier.

Based in Hamilton and two other Canadian cities, it has announced the purchase of NewLeaf Travel Company’s assets.

NewLeaf, a ticket re-seller, has transported over 250,000  passengers on more than 2,200 flights, since it started selling ultra-low airfares in the summer of 2016.

As Newleaf’s partner, Flair Airlines provides all of the flight operation services.

President and CEO Jim Rogers says expansion is planned to new destinations, and the fall and winter schedule will be released soon.

