$60K of fentanyl seized in north Edmonton

Two men were arrested and charged in Edmonton and a warrant has been issued for a third person after fentanyl was seized by ALERT.

ALERT seized 152 grams of powder fentanyl worth an estimated $60,000.

Police said the fentanyl power was being sold under the guise of being heroin.

“We believe these dealers knowingly sold fentanyl powder and put lives at risk. This is just another example of organized crime attempting to prey on people’s addictions and jeopordize lives for the sake of lining their own wallets,” ALERT Staff Sgt. Pierre Blais said.

ALERT conducted search warrants at a home and vehicle in the Calder neighbourhood in north Edmonton on June 1. Police said the fentanyl was found inside the vehicle.

Dale Martin, 38, was charged with seven counts of trafficking fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and two counts of possession of proceeds of crime.

Francoise Muhire, 25, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, possession of proceeds of crime and five counts of breach of recognizance.

A warrant has been issued for Miles Sherwood, 33, on two counts of trafficking, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of proceeds of crime.