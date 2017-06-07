Day parole continues for man who killed Calgary teen with pickaxe

The Calgary man who killed a teenager with a pickaxe nearly a decade ago will continue his day parole privileges.

Marko Miljevic is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder in the death of Matt McKay.

McKay was killed during an altercation at a house party in Queensland in September 2007.

During sentencing, Miljevic’s parole eligibility was set for 10 years.

Following a hearing in November 2016, he was granted day parole for the first time.

New documents obtained by News Talk 770 show no issues have been reported in that time.

“You are reportedly working full-time at a family business and your family reports you have been reliable, that you work hard and that working has helped stabilize you in the community as you reintegrate,” the Parole Board of Canada decision read.

The board also pointed to comments made by Miljevic’s case management team.

“They state you have lived up to the expectations of day parole and recommend that your day parole be continued.”

But the review wasn’t all positive for Miljevic, 28, as the board still finds the gravity of the offence and the impact on those who knew McKay to be a major consideration, as well as his emotional control, which isn’t considered to be violent, but still an “area of concern.”

“On balance, having considered all these factors, the Board has determined that the positive aspects of your case currently outweigh the negative,” the board said.

The board concluded by continuing Miljevic’s day parole, which remain subject to several conditions, for a period of six months.