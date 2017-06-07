Saskatchewan community airports getting upgrade money

Upgrades are coming to a number of community and regionally-owned airports across Saskatchewan.

The provincial government announced on Tuesday that 15 airports will receive $700,000 under the Community Airport Partnership (CAP) to enhance their infrastructure.

READ MORE: Successful year for Saskatoon Airport despite turbulent times

“Whether flying to work, a medical appointment or on a fishing trip, people rely on their community airport to help them reach their destination,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister David Marit said.

“We are pleased to continue to partner with communities across the province to upgrade and maintain their airport infrastructure.”

The largest grant, $275,000, is going to North Battleford for runway pavement rehabilitation.

Tisdale is receiving $124,337 to enhance the apron structural base, along with apron surfacing, and apron and taxiway re-surfacing.

PREVIOUS: Province improving infrastructure at community airports around Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Aviation Council President Janet Keim said the grants will allow the airports to remain competitive.

Grants are shared on a 50/50 basis up to the maximum amount provided under the CAP program.

Here is a list of the 2017 grants under the CAP program: