10 wild bison calves born in Banff ‘doing really well’: Parks Canada

Parks Canada says 10 bison calves born in Banff National Park this year are healthy and “doing really well.”

In February, 16 bison were transferred to Banff National Park from Elk Island National Park, east of Edmonton, as part of a five-year project to help restore the area’s wild bison population.

The calves were born between April and May 2017, bringing the herd number to 26.

“The calves are doing great,” Parks Canada spokesperson Bill Hunt said. “We were lucky to have all 10 pregnant females successfully give birth to calves, and right now they’re in the paddock with the rest of the adults and doing really well. They’re nursing well and the cows are all doing well and the bulls are doing well … things are looking great.”

READ MORE: First bison calves born in Banff National Park in over 140 years

Hunt said only males and pregnant females were selected when choosing which 16 bison from Elk Island would be transferred.

“To have the females – we knew we had 10 pregnant females in the group – and to have all of them calve successfully is really an incredible start to this project,” he added.

“It’s a real milestone in this project.”

Hunt said bison typically breed in August and give birth in May.

The calves will remain in the soft-release paddock in Banff’s backcountry with their mothers. This August, the males and females will breed again, making for a second round of calves to be born in May 2018.

“Then sometime later in 2018 we hope to open the doors on that paddock, [and] allow them into a much larger restoration area,” Hunt said.

READ MORE: Wild bison back in Banff National Park

To give the new calves the best chance to adjust to their new home, Parks Canada has closed off the paddock where they reside at the confluence of Panther River and Wigmore Creek, near the Windy patrol cabin.

In addition, a so-called Restricted Activity Order prevents camping within 400 metres of the pasture to help minimize disturbance to the herd.

WATCH: Bison calf in Banff takes historic first steps