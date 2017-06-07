Saskatchewan men handed hefty fines for wildlife poaching

Three Saskatchewan men have been given hefty fines for wildlife poaching in the province.

Conservation officers received a TIP (Turn in Poachers) call in November 2015 stating that an elk had been shot out of season on private land near Kamsack, Sask.

READ MORE: Kamsack, Sask. man fined 2nd time for illegal hunting activities

Investigators were able to collect ballistic and DNA evidence from the kill site.

Officers then located a white-tailed deer kill site a few days later on private land in the Kamsack area.

Abandoned hind quarters of an elk deer left to waste at a vacant condo at Duck Mountain Provincial Park was then discovered while conservation officers were helping Mounties with the investigation.

DNA samples taken from the elk confirmed it was the same one that had been shot that lead to the TIP call.

READ MORE: Former TV host fined in Saskatchewan for illegal hunting

The evidence allowed officers to lay charges on a number of wildlife-related offences.

Raymond Sparvier, 36, who is from Melville, pleaded guilty in court to unlawfully hunting a bull elk on private land without permission and unlawfully possessing wildlife.

He was fined a total of $3,500.

Investigators determined that Sparvier hunted with the help of two accomplices from Regina.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan men fined for illegal outfitting, guiding

Christopher Weisgerber, 29, was found guilty of unlawfully hunting a white-tailed deer buck and a bull elk.

Clinton Durocher, 26, was found guilty of assisting, aiding or hunting with a First Nations person and possessing wildlife taken by a First Nations person.

They both failed to appear in court and were each fined $5,600.

Durocher was also given a one-year hunting suspension.