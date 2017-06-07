Nova Scotia RCMP charge man for driving wrong way down highway
Nova Scotia RCMP are reminding drivers not to drive while impaired after they stopped a vehicle driving down the highway in the wrong direction on Saturday.
Police say that an officer spotted a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lane of Hwy. 125 at 7 p.m.
Officers were able to stop the vehicle and after an investigation arrested the driver.
Todd Malcom Charles Miller of Wycocomagh, now faces charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, refusing a breath sample, dangerous operation of a vehicle and taking a vehicle without consent.
RCMP say Miller also faces a charge of theft under $5,000 in connection with an incident at a Sydney River gas station. A man drove away from a fuel pump shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Miller appeared in Sydney Provincial Court on Tuesday before being released.
