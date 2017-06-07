Nova Scotia RCMP charge man for driving wrong way down highway

Nova Scotia RCMP are reminding drivers not to drive while impaired after they stopped a vehicle driving down the highway in the wrong direction on Saturday.

Police say that an officer spotted a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lane of Hwy. 125 at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Officials searching for missing boater in Cape Breton

Officers were able to stop the vehicle and after an investigation arrested the driver.

Todd Malcom Charles Miller of Wycocomagh, now faces charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, refusing a breath sample, dangerous operation of a vehicle and taking a vehicle without consent.

READ MORE: Charges laid following Cape Breton shooting

RCMP say Miller also faces a charge of theft under $5,000 in connection with an incident at a Sydney River gas station. A man drove away from a fuel pump shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Miller appeared in Sydney Provincial Court on Tuesday before being released.