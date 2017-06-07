Halifax police charge Ontario man with sexual assault

Halifax Regional police have charged a man from Mississauga, Ont., in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in Dartmouth on Monday night.

According to police, a 26-year-old man staying in a hotel in Dartmouth requested an item be delivered to his room shortly before 9:30 p.m.

A male hotel employee in his 20s delivered the item with the man requesting that it be put in his room.

Police say as the employee was leaving the room, he was touched in a sexual manner over his clothing.

The employee reported the incident to another hotel employee who then called the police.

An officer from the Halifax District RCMP arrested the man without incident. The man was then transported to Halifax Regional Police Headquarters and was charged with one count of sexual assault.

He has since been released and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on July 18.