Calgary councillors to debate pesticide usage when toxicity report reviewed Wednesday

A report going before a Calgary city committee on Wednesday explores what can be done to reduce exposure to harmful pesticides.

The City of Calgary has engaged in projects to reduce the use of pesticides in green spaces, including a goat grazing pilot project, but still applies them to natural areas including trees and plant beds.

The report was requested by Ward 11 Coun. Brian Pincott in November 2016 as part of the city’s pest management review.

The Coalition for a Healthy Calgary is reacting to the report saying it’s time for Calgary to adopt a so-called “white list” outlining the least-toxic pest control chemicals.

“Corn gluten, for example … is toxic to seeds — it prevents seeds from germinating – is a registered pesticide. So we don’t want to say ‘no pesticides in Calgary’ – we want to say to use the least-toxic approaches,” spokesperson Robin McLeod said

“If people see the city using pesticides to control dandelions they’re going to say, ‘well if they can use them why can’t I?’ If there was a pesticide bylaw that would say use [the] least toxic on this white list, then it can be enforced and people will then change their attitudes,” she added.

Pesticides are substances that kill weeds (herbicides), insects (insecticides), fungus (fungicides) and rodents (rodenticides).

According to the report, “the level of pesticide exposure risk to Calgarians from the city’s use of pesticides is acceptable within the current regulatory environment.”

The pesticide toxicity report goes before the City of Calgary’s Community and Protective Services committee at 9:30 a.m.

