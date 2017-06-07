Traffic
June 7, 2017 9:30 am

Transit bus and minivan collide in north Edmonton

By Online Journalist  Global News
A A

Emergency crews responded Wednesday morning to a collision involving an ETS bus in the north end of Edmonton.

The collision between the bus and a minivan happened at the intersection of 115 Street and 167 Avenue.

Police, fire crews and EMS responded to the crash. There’s no word yet on if anyone was injured.

As of 7:15 a.m., traffic in the area was limited and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

An Edmonton transit bus and a minivan collided at the intersection of 115 Street and 167 Avenue on Wednesday morning. June 7, 2017.

Global News

More to come…

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton roads
Edmonton Traffic
Edmonton transit
Edmonton Transit System
ETS
Global News Morning Edmonton
Traffic
Transit

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News