Transit bus and minivan collide in north Edmonton

Emergency crews responded Wednesday morning to a collision involving an ETS bus in the north end of Edmonton.

The collision between the bus and a minivan happened at the intersection of 115 Street and 167 Avenue.

Police, fire crews and EMS responded to the crash. There’s no word yet on if anyone was injured.

As of 7:15 a.m., traffic in the area was limited and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

More to come…