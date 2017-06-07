Dave Rowe: Stampeders Morning After

Often, pre-season ain’t pretty and that was certainly the case at times Tuesday night in the Stampeders’ 23-18 win over the Lions. As the names on the jerseys got less recognizable, the dropped passes, missed tackles and penalties all increased. Still, there were some reasons for optimism.

Defense is generally ahead of offense at this time of year, and last night was no exception. The few starters in the lineup, along with returning special teamers and the cream of the rookie crop stifled the B.C. offense through the first half. Rob Maver was brilliant punting the ball, although his second half audition as a relief place kicker left plenty to be desired with a pair of missed field goals and a muffed convert. Offense? Well, running backs Jacobi Green and Terry Williams had some solid carries. Andrew Buckley, Mitchell Gale and Ricky Stanzi didn’t distinguish themselves at quarterback, but no one took themselves out of the running for a job either.

It won’t get any easier for Dave Dickenson. He has just four days to prepare for the pre-season finale in Edmonton Sunday, a game in which he needs to get all of his starters at least a taste of action, while ensuring those vying for backup and special teams jobs, and maaaaaybe even steal a starting position or two get the reps they need to make meaningful decisions possible.