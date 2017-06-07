Incident near UBC briefly closes nearby schools Tuesday
It was a scary situation around the University of British Columbia on Tuesday as several schools were sent into lockdown.
Police are not releasing many details at this time but say they initially responded to reports of an injured man in nearby Pacific Spirit Park.
The incident forced some nearby schools into lockdown until it was determined there was no more risk.
Police say they will be continuing their investigation today and expect to release a few more details.
