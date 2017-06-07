Abbotsford
June 7, 2017 9:00 am

Man airlifted to hospital following motorcycle crash in Abbotsford

By Online News Producer  Global News

B.C. Air Ambulance

Global News/File photo
A A

A man remains in hospital this morning after a motorcycle crash in Abbotsford.

The man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after slamming into the back of a parked car around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses say he may have been trying to pass cars on the shoulder.

He was thrown into the back window of a car and ended up on the road with leg and arm injuries.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Abbotsford
Abbotsford crash
Abbotsford motorcycle crash
Motorcycle Crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News