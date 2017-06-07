Man airlifted to hospital following motorcycle crash in Abbotsford
A man remains in hospital this morning after a motorcycle crash in Abbotsford.
The man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after slamming into the back of a parked car around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Witnesses say he may have been trying to pass cars on the shoulder.
He was thrown into the back window of a car and ended up on the road with leg and arm injuries.
