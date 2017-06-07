The Morning Show – Wednesday, June 7th, 2017
Didn’t catch The Morning Show on AM640 today? Here are your highlights from today’s show:
Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health calls for immediate decriminalization of recreational pot
Julian Fantino, AM640’s Law Enforcement Analyst, joined The Morning Show to discuss.
Niki Ashton’s pregnancy renews calls for better parental support on Parliament Hill
Monique Scotti, National Online Journalist, Politics Global News, joined The Morning Show her piece.
Jail sentence for boss who owed workers $125,000
Lior Samfiru, Employment Lawyer, joined The Morning Show to discuss the case.
Freeland rejects Trump’s nationalist policies, says Canada will step up to lead on world stage
Stephanie Carvin, Assistant Professor of International Affairs at Carleton University, joins The Morning Show to discuss,
Catch The Morning Show live, Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.