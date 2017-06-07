Toronto police seize loaded gun, drugs in Scarborough home search

Toronto police say they seized a loaded 9-millimetre semi-automatic firearm along with a quantity of illegal drugs during the execution of search warrant Tuesday.

Toronto police also made some arrests at a home in the Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue East area.

Charges for 18-year-old Cordel Da Silva and 46-year-old Jacklyn Da Silva, both of Toronto, include possession of a prohibited loaded firearm, possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with and possession of cocaine.

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested, however, he cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He faces similar charges, as well as failing to comply with the conditions of judicial release.