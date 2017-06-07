Halifax police investigating suspicious death of 18-year-old woman
A A
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman after she was found on a path in the area of Albro Lake Road and Farrell Street in Dartmouth Tuesday night.
Police said in a release the woman was found in medical distress at around 10 p.m. She was then rushed hospital where she later died.
Police are currently treating the death as suspicious but no suspects have yet been identified.
The woman’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of her next of kin.
Officers remained at the scene early Wednesday morning.
Police say the investigation is in the early stages.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.