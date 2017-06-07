Halifax police investigating suspicious death of 18-year-old woman

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman after she was found on a path in the area of Albro Lake Road and Farrell Street in Dartmouth Tuesday night.

Police said in a release the woman was found in medical distress at around 10 p.m. She was then rushed hospital where she later died.

Police are currently treating the death as suspicious but no suspects have yet been identified.

The woman’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of her next of kin.

Officers remained at the scene early Wednesday morning.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages.