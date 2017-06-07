Semi-truck driver killed in single-vehicle crash north of Edmonton

The RCMP are investigating after the driver of a semi-truck died when his truck crashed into an embankment after going into a ditch north of Edmonton Tuesday evening.

Police said officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 831 – Township Road 610 and Township Road 612 – near the hamlet of Newbrook at about 6:30 p.m. They said the driver, a 37-year-old man from Sherwood Park, was pronounced dead on scene.

The semi-truck had a flat-deck trailer with no cargo on it and Mounties said it was travelling southbound on Highway 831 when they believe the driver lost control.

The highway was shut down for several hours while police investigated but has since been reopened.