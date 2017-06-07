Flood and fire seasons converge in Okanagan

As Okanagan communities anticipate further flooding around local lakes and creeks, officials are reminding residents that wildfire season has arrived.

“A wet spring and flooding in some areas can make people complacent about forest fires,” the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) said in an information release Tuesday. “High heat, predicted over the next few weeks, will rapidly increase the risk of fires. Everyone is asked to be Fire Smart.”

Upland areas are drying rapidly, despite soggy areas next to the lakes.

Wildland grasses are higher due to heavy spring rains, creating extra fuel for fire when the heat rises.

B.C. Wildfire Service crews are in the valley sandbagging but can easily be called out to deal with wildfire situations in any Okanagan community at the same time.

“Having the support of the Provincial firefighters has been a huge help in protecting homes, parks and critical infrastructure,” RDOS Board Chairperson Karla Kozakevich said. “But we recognize this help is dependent on them not being called away to deal with a forest fire.”

The RDOS said just about half of all forest fires in B.C. are human caused.

Some tips from the RDOS to prevent wildfire include: