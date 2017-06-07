Edmonton police evacuate Mill Woods Sobeys after gun reportedly spotted

Shoppers at a Sobeys grocery store in the Mill Woods area were forced to leave the building on Tuesday after police were called to respond to a report of a man with a gun inside.

The Edmonton Police Service’s tactical unit was called to the scene.

Police said the report they received indicated the gun was seen tucked in the back of a man’s pants. Officers cleared the store as a precaution but police said they did not find a gun.

The store is located at 23 Avenue and 50 Street.

Police did not say how long the store would remain evacuated or how long their investigation was expected to take.

More to come…