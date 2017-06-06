Global News
June 6, 2017 11:51 pm
Updated: June 7, 2017 12:09 am

Stamps kick off pre season.

By Radio news anchor  Global News
A A

The Calgary Stampeders kicked off the 2017 pre season schedule tuesday night in a 23-18 over the B.C. Lions.  The Stamps used the game to test a number of players a different positions including quarterback. The jumped out to a big lead but the Lions clawed their was back into it.

The Stampeders are back in action Sunday night with their pre-season finale, when they visit the Edmonton Eskimos.  The pre-game show on News Talk 770 will begin at 3:30, with kickoff set for 5pm.”

 
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News