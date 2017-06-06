Stamps kick off pre season.

The Calgary Stampeders kicked off the 2017 pre season schedule tuesday night in a 23-18 over the B.C. Lions. The Stamps used the game to test a number of players a different positions including quarterback. The jumped out to a big lead but the Lions clawed their was back into it.

The Stampeders are back in action Sunday night with their pre-season finale, when they visit the Edmonton Eskimos. The pre-game show on News Talk 770 will begin at 3:30, with kickoff set for 5pm.”