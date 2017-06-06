Brian McDowell
June 6, 2017 11:23 pm
Updated: June 6, 2017 11:25 pm

Republican Trump ally fails to earn nomination after vulgar video surfaces

By Staff The Associated Press

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Washington.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci
A A

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. – A former contestant on The Apprentice and Donald Trump campaign backer who got booted from the Republican Party ticket after video surfaced of him using a vulgarity toward a woman has lost a New Jersey election.

Brian McDowell failed to win a spot on the two-person GOP slate in the southern New Jersey district on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Arnold Schwarzenegger quits ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ citing Trump ‘baggage’

James Sauro and Robert Campbell won the two spots in the 1st Assembly District to square off against a pair of Democratic incumbents in November.

The video is nine seconds long. McDowell can be seen using a vulgarity to tell a woman she should have sex with him.

WATCH: Trump defamation lawsuit could force ‘Apprentice’ tapes to be released

McDowell says he didn’t intend to be degrading.

McDowell appeared on The Apprentice in 2005 before getting fired. He co-ordinated Trump’s presidential campaign in part of southern New Jersey.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Brian McDowell
Brian McDowell loses
Brian McDowell vulgar video
Donald Trump
Donald Trump ally loses
Donald Trump campaign backer
Donald Trump campaign backer loses
The Apprentice

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News