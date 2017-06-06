Republican Trump ally fails to earn nomination after vulgar video surfaces

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. – A former contestant on The Apprentice and Donald Trump campaign backer who got booted from the Republican Party ticket after video surfaced of him using a vulgarity toward a woman has lost a New Jersey election.

Brian McDowell failed to win a spot on the two-person GOP slate in the southern New Jersey district on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Arnold Schwarzenegger quits ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ citing Trump ‘baggage’

James Sauro and Robert Campbell won the two spots in the 1st Assembly District to square off against a pair of Democratic incumbents in November.

The video is nine seconds long. McDowell can be seen using a vulgarity to tell a woman she should have sex with him.

WATCH: Trump defamation lawsuit could force ‘Apprentice’ tapes to be released

McDowell says he didn’t intend to be degrading.

McDowell appeared on The Apprentice in 2005 before getting fired. He co-ordinated Trump’s presidential campaign in part of southern New Jersey.