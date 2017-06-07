COMMENTARY: Politics aside, Obama speech a breath of fresh air!

What a breath of fresh air it was to hear former United States president Barack Obama deliver a speech in Montreal late Tuesday afternoon.

For the first time in months we heard a U.S. person of influence convey hope for the future, instead the confusion and instability created by the current president.

No matter what side of the political spectrum you are on, it was reassuring to hear someone speak eloquently about the state of the world, instead of shooting from the hip and then contradicting himself a short time later via Twitter.

The former president reminded us all we have been here before, in much graver times, and pulled through.

He expressed faith the world will again progress, whether the government of the day is involved or not, and people create change not politicians.

Whether you agree with his politics or not, Donald Trump has created more problems for himself than others have, insuring whatever message he does have gets lost in the sauce.

Rather than offering concrete solutions, the Donald seems more interested in distraction and picking fights with allies.

This was evident in the thoughtless Tweets Trump made regarding the Mayor of London after the horror of the recent terrorist attack there.

Again whether you are on the left or the right, after listening to Obama it only further confirms, Trump simply does not have the capacity to be president.