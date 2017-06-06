Man wanted by Abbotsford police for sexual offences involving child

Abbotsford police are issuing a warning about a man wanted on warrants for sexual offences.

Jason Stanley Whitford, a 37-year-old man of no fixed address, is currently wanted in relation to four sexual offences involving a child and for trafficking methamphetamine.

Charges were sworn on Monday and as of Tuesday evening, the suspect has not been located.

Police said he stands 6’0” tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Whitford is known to frequent various cities in the Lower Fraser Valley, police said.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach or confront him and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.