Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, June 06, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

A hot and sunny day is ahead Wednesday but we will see increasing cloud on Thursday when high pressure over our region breaks down.

Showers are likely by Thursday evening, with the potential for thundershowers.

An upper low will stall over the region though the weekend, keeping variable and cool conditions in the forecast starting late Thursday until early next week.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: 27 to 33C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla