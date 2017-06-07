Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, June 07, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

A hot and sunny day is on deck today but we will see increasing cloud tomorrow when high pressure over our region breaks down.

Showers are likely by tomorrow evening, with the potential for thundershowers.

An upper low will stall over the region though the weekend, keeping variable and cool conditions in the forecast starting late tomorrow until early next week.

Today’s daytime high range: 27 to 33C

~ Duane/Wesla