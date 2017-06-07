Councillor still pushing for more artificial turf on Edmonton sports fields

Coun. Bryan Anderson is pushing ahead with his proposal to have grass sports fields in district parks and near high schools converted to artificial turf, even though the cost savings aren’t as big as he had hoped for.

A report that went to council’s executive committee on Tuesday was short on actual dollar figures, but the message was clear that running artificial turf fields would be more expensive than grass. However, teams could use them well into the evening under lights and the season could be started earlier in the spring and last well into the fall.

Anderson told reporters the initial cost of building a suitable base, including the proper under-fill, would cost about $2 million. The question Anderson said was how often the carpet turf would have to be replaced.

“They’re suggesting eight to 10 years. I’m suggesting 12 to 15, which would make it less expensive.”

While it’s not break even, Anderson said the city, as part of its business plan, subsidizes plenty of services, including transit, to the tune of 42 per cent, and roughly 60 per cent for rec centres.

“I’m suggesting: we subsidize all kinds of things, why not subsidize the quality of play for all of those sport and recreation activities that Edmontonians take part in?”

He’s asked for an updated report to come back in August that will look at the city’s turf maintenance plan and how it can be worked into the larger recreation facility master plan. If the numbers can work, Anderson believes a city council two or three terms down the road can develop a long-range plan.

“It may get us one or two or three turf fields every (four-year) capital budget.”

Meanwhile, Anderson has also asked for a report on setting up an air-supported dome to make at least one artificial turf field usable through the winter.

“The university established a dome over Foote Field in November. Took it down in March. They divided it in three for the winter and charged $400 an hour and it was full.”

Anderson has asked that a proposal for the Scottish Soccer Grounds in St. Albert be included as well.

A once talked about proposal for Commonwealth Stadium will also be included. It was previously discussed but a report was never generated.

“Part of the reason why domes don’t go up on a regular basis all over our country is that neighbourhoods don’t want that big ugly white thing in their neighbourhood. It gets resistance from communities. If you put it inside of Commonwealth Stadium, inside of the stands, nobody sees it for the winter months and nobody complains.”

Mayor Don Iveson said one concern he has is how green a dome would be.

“It might be more cost effective than building a field house but it might also be a total violation of our green building policy.”

The report is due back Aug. 22.

