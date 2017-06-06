3 charged after weapons complaint forces lockdown of Alberta junior high school
Three teenagers, are facing multiple charges following a weapons complaint investigation at a junior high school in Strathmore, Alta.
Crowther Memorial Junior High School was put into lockdown on Monday afternoon, after multiple students reported seeing a man pointing a handgun at another person in a nearby parking lot.
A short time later, Strathmore RCMP arrested two teens, ages 15 and 16, as well as an 18-year-old man.
The 15 year old and 16 year old were charged with possession of a controlled substance and uttering threats. They have since been released from police custody. They cannot be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The 18-year-old, Dawson Hoerdt, is facing eight charges, including assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
He is scheduled to appear in court on June 20.
