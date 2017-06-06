COMMENTARY: ‘Hourglass Appreciation Night,’ the latest mind numbing promotion

If you thought “Disco Demolition Night” was a bad idea — and it was — I’m glad we didn’t get to see the latest dumb minor league baseball promotion.

It was dubbed “Hourglass Appreciation Night,” and it has been scrapped after the Utah baseball team behind the idea took on some immense flack.

The Ogden Raptors, a minor league affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, announced “Hourglass Appreciation Night” would be held August 11.

And it promised “gorgeous women whose curves rival those of any stud pitching prospect!”

Oh geez.

The team also said models would pose for pictures with fans and sent out a release that was decorated with drawings of women in bikinis and promising a “different stunner each half-inning.”

The owner of the Pioneer League team, Dave Baggott, has apologized and said in a statement Tuesday that the team does not support or condone the objectification of women.

He said the promotion wasn’t authorized by team ownership or management.

Two years ago, a Utah-based minor league baseball team called the Orem Owlz apologized and cancelled a promotion called “Caucasian Heritage Night.”

What the heck is in the water in Utah?

In retrospect, maybe “Disco Demolition Night” wasn’t that bad of an idea after all.