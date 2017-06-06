Edmonton service dog training organization deploys ‘Tap Dogs’ in $1.5M fundraising effort

An Edmonton organization that trains assistance dogs across Alberta has been forced to cut off its waiting list due to overwhelming demand for its services. Now, as a way to reopen the application list, Dogs With Wings has come up with a unique – and adorable – approach to fundraising.

The organization is deploying a team of four-legged fundraisers called Tap Dogs. The trained service dogs will wear vests equipped with payment devices that allow them to accept $10 donations.

“Since the dogs are the heart and soul of the work that we do, we thought why not have the dogs… be our ambassadors out in the community,” said executive director Doreen Slessor.

Dogs With Wings partnered with ATB Financial on the wearable technology, which consists of a contactless card reader that sits in the dog’s vest pocket. People can tap their cards, smartphones or smart devices to make a pre-set donation of $10. The dollar value can be changed by the handler if someone wants to donate a different amount.

“We are in an increasingly cashless society and need to be versatile in the ways people can donate to us,” Slessor said. “We love that our dogs are able to directly help us raise funds as they are at the heart of everything we do.”

The dogs will be out and about at events in the city throughout the summer. The best part is, people will be able to pet the dogs, something that’s not normally allowed with service animals.

“The Tap Dogs have a handler with them and the dogs have a contactless payment device… and we invite you to come up to our dogs, pat our dogs, tap our dogs and make a donation,” Slessor said.

While the fundraising campaign is cute, the need is serious. There are currently 50 people on the wait list for a trained service dog. It takes two years and costs between $30,000 and $40,000 to train one dog.

Clients lease the service dogs for $1 and Dogs With Wings runs entirely on donations and sponsorships.

“We have people waiting for autism dogs, companion dogs, service dogs – for people with physical disabilities that need a dog to assist them opening doors, picking up objects – also guide dogs,” Slessor said.

“We have probably two or three requests a week for dogs from our organization.”

The organization hopes to raise $1.5 million. Dogs With Wings is also in need of families to foster the service dogs as they go through the first year of training.

The Tap Dogs are already signed up to visit five Edmonton events this summer. To book a Tap Dog for your event, you can contact Dogs With Wings online or over the phone at 780-944-8011.

