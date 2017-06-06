Former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum granted parole after two months

Former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum has been granted parole after serving one-sixth of his one-year sentence on corruption-related charges.

The provincial parole board has attached several conditions to his release following a hearing today.

Applebaum was sentenced to one year in jail followed by two years’ probation at the end of March after being previously found guilty on eight charges.

WATCH BELOW: Former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum sentenced



He was convicted of pocketing about $37,000 in kickbacks linked to two development projects in the neighbourhood where he was mayor of the city’s largest borough.

Applebaum did not testify at his trial or sentencing hearing, but told the judge after sentencing he would respect her ruling and strive to be a model inmate.

READ MORE: Sentencing arguments begin for former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum

Applebaum served as interim Montreal mayor between November 2012 and June 2013, when he was arrested by the province’s anti-corruption unit.