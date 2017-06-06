Man, 2 teens rescue 2 girls from the Sturgeon River

The quick action of a man and two teens may have saved the lives of two girls in northern Saskatchewan.

The 10-year-old girls were on the Sturgeon River just before 7 p.m. CT on Monday when they lost their flotation device.

Witnesses said they appeared to be in distress and were struggling to keep themselves above water.

The man and teens swam out to where the girls were with a large piece of Styrofoam.

The girls were able to stay above water until their rescuers arrived to bring them back to shore.

Prince Albert RCMP said all involved were exhausted but otherwise in good health.