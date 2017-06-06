76 pot plants seized, 2 arrested by Manitoba RCMP

A man and woman have been charged after 76 marijuana plants were seized in a home near Balmoral, Man.

On Saturday, Stonewall RCMP and the RCMP Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a home in the RM of Rockwood.

Officers found a marijuana grow operation in the home as well as five people who were all taken into custody. Cash, drug paraphernalia and 76 marijuana plants were seized.

Terry Tronrud, 42, and Erin Tronrud, 41, were charged with Production of Marijuana, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Marihuana and Possession of Proceeds of Crime. They were both released pending an upcoming court date.